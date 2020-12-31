Entertainment‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) Shows Off Short Hair While Getting In The Organizational MoodBy Bradley Lamb - December 31, 2020019ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) Shows Off Short Hair While Getting In The Organizational Mood – Daily Soap Dish HomeCelebritiesMichelle Stafford‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) Shows Off Short Hair While Getting In The Organizational Mood