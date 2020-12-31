Yu Darvish found out about Padres trade on Twitter

Yu Darvish had been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, but the Chicago Cubs’ decision to deal him to the San Diego Padres apparently came as a surprise.

Darvish confirmed Thursday that he had learned of the finalized trade on Twitter, confirming what he had sent Monday on Twitter stating that no one had called him to confirm the deal.

“I found out on Twitter, yeah,” Darvish said, via Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago.

This is a curious one, as Darvish, or at least his representatives, seemed to be in the know about the talks. Judging by his Twitter activity, Darvish was aware of the rumors, too. Darvish simply may not have been notified until the Cubs officially signed off on the trade, and there were numerous reports that the deal was nearly done before it was actually concluded.

Regardless of the details, Darvish wouldn’t be the first big name athlete to find out he’d been traded via social media.