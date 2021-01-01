A ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Character Paid Hommage To Reddit With A T-Shirt

Over the years, The Big Bang Theory paid homage to the main characters’ favorite things through fashion. Howard Wolowitz, for example, donned a ton of NASA gear after he became an astronaut. Sheldon Cooper showed his interest in comics and pop culture through a series of unique and interesting t-shirts. Sheldon’s interests weren’t confined to comics, though. He showed his interest in the internet by rocking a Reddit t-shirt more than once.

What is Reddit?

While much of the world is familiar with Reddit now, Sheldon’s Reddit shirt appeared on The Big Bang Theory when the social news platform was relatively young. Reddit was founded in 2005 but broke out into the mainstream in 2010 after the platform’s official phone app launched.

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ | Neil Jacobs/CBS via Getty Images

Reddit is a social news aggregator that allows users to connect with people who share their interests through a series of subreddits. The crowdsourced platform uses moderators to keep the conversation as civil as possible, but discussions can get heated. Subreddits can be either large or small. The largest subreddit on the platform r/AskReddit has millions of monthly users. According to Statista, Reddit is one of the world’s largest social networking platforms, welcoming more than 330 million monthly visitors.

A Reddit T-shirt appear on The Big Bang Theory for the first time in season 5

Sheldon spent much of the first few seasons of The Big Bang Theory donning t-shirts that featured famous comic book characters, although Marvel characters never graced his clothing. Comic books weren’t the only thing that interested Sheldon, though. Over the first six seasons, he donned a variety of shirts, all of which paid homage to different pop culture elements. Even the Reddit alien appeared.

RELATED: Is This Proof That ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Sheldon first appeared to be wearing a shirt with the Reddit mascot on it in season 5 of the show. Sheldon must have liked the shirt because it appeared twice in season 5 alone. According to a Reddit user, Sheldon wore the shirt for the first time in the fourth episode of the season. He wore it 12 episodes later, too.

Sheldon’s most worn t-shirts featured the Flash

While Sheldon wore a Reddit t-shirt more than once during the show’s 12-season run, it wasn’t his most commonly worn shirt. Sheldon’s love of comic books was obvious from the very first season of the show. During season 1, Sheldon wore a t-shirt featuring the Flash four times in the show’s first season. During The Big Bang Theory’s second season, Sheldon featured the Flash on his clothing five times in the season’s 23 episodes. He would go on to wear a t-shirt featuring the superhero in every single season of the show.

Penny, Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Sheldon was also a big fan of the Green Lantern and the Justice League. He wore a shirt from the franchise at least once each season and wore the same Green Lantern shirt multiple times during the show’s run. Superman and Batman were both regularly featured on Sheldon’s clothing, too.