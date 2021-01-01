All of the best Christmas iOS app deals

As is usual at this time of year, we are now tracking a massive collection of Christmas iOS app deals, alongside a selection of Mac price drops. Over the last week or so the App Store has been exploding with big-time discounts on just about all of the most popular titles available for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. With so many folks stuck indoors this year, scoring some Christmas iOS app deals might be a great way to keep everyone occupied and entertained over what will likely be a bit of an extended break for some. Head below for a gigantic roundup of all of the most notable Mac and iOS apps on sale for the holidays.

This year’s Christmas iOS app deals are once again focused on games, but you will also find some notable productivity and photography suites on tap down below as well. Also anchoring today’s massive list, there are some of the best Mac App Store price drops we have tracked as well as a series of music production gear and much more. Dive in below:

Holiday iOS game deals:

(Update 12/28 4:45 p.m.): This post has been updated with even more of this year’s holiday price drops.

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ord.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Passpartout: Starving Artist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PAKO 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Super Crossfighter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2+)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST II: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

Christmas iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Awesome Calendar: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Threema. The Secure Messenger: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FullyRaw by Kristina: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Gif Me! Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BlackCam – Black,amp;White Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS music production gear:

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: WaveStorm: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: GeoShred: $15 (Reg. $25)

Plus Mac apps and games:

Mac: Adobe Elements 2020: $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Samorost_2: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Tengami: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Outside of this year’s Christmas iOS app deals, head over to our games/apps deal hub for even more titles to enjoy at home over the holidays. But you’ll also want to check out some of the discounted Apple gear we have on sale and everything in our last-minute gift guide as well.

