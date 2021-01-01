Alleged ‘kingpin’ of a 25M rupee Indian crypto scam arrested at Delhi airport By Cointelegraph

Alleged ‘kingpin’ of a 25M rupee Indian crypto scam arrested at Delhi airport
A 60 year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Dec. 31, for allegedly heading a 25 million rupee ($340,000) cryptocurrency scam.
Umesh Verma, a former jeweller and greeting card maker, was held by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi police after arriving from Dubai.
