America Ferrera Rings In New Year by Reflecting on Her Struggles as Mother During Pandemic

Instagram

The ‘Superstore’ actress says goodbye to the challenging year of 2020 with a post about motherhood and the struggles she faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

–

America Ferrera has reflected on learning to be a mother to two children during the pandemic.

The former “Ugly Betty” star – who welcomed daughter Lucia into the world in May (20) – also has two-year-old son Sebastian with her husband Ryan Williams, and she has opened up on what 2020 meant to her.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “This was the year I… had my baby girl during a pandemic… learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic)… pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind… had very little quality time with my husband but managed to sneak away to celebrate our 15 year anniversary (sic).”

America also pointed to projects like “Gentefied” and “Superstore“, as well as saying goodbye to the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise after more than a decade.

She continued, “2020 – you were a worthy challenger. I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I’m grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me – health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead.”

<br />

She later posted a new picture of her with messy hair and no makeup as she explained, “Fashion in 2020 was mostly this look for me- which I’m quite content with if I’m being honest.”

<br />

She added, “But to my great surprise I actually found so much JOY in the few chances I had to express through fashion this year- they let me connect with my fierceness, my playfulness, my give-no-fucks-ness, which I think were all quite strengthened in 2020. I have a renewed appreciation for the incredibly talented stylist, and hair and makeup artists I get to collaborate with.”