Armando Manzanero, Mexican composer of hits by Luis Miguel, Elvis Presley, dead at 86

Armando Manzanero, one of Mexico’s greatest romantic composers, whose ballads were performed by the likes of Elvis Presley and Christina Aguilera, died on Monday in Mexico City.

Mr. Manzanero’s family gave his age as 86, though some sources have said that he was 85.

His death was announced on national television by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and by the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, of which Mr. Manzanero was president.

“A great composer, among the best of the country,” and “a socially sensitive man,” Mr. López Obrador said.

Mr. Manzanero had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator a week before his death, but his son, Diego Manzanero, said the cause was cardiac arrest following complications of kidney problems.