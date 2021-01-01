Atlanta IG Influencer: I Was The Side Chick To Richest Black Man On Earth!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
31

An Instagram model named Be a Lewis exposed herself, as the side chick to the richest Black man in the world, billionaire Aliko Dangote. The Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist, aged 63, is the wealthiest person in Africa, and the richest Black person with an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion 

