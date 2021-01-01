Atlanta IG Influencer: I Was The Side Chick To Richest Black Man On Earth!

An Instagram model named Be a Lewis exposed herself, as the side chick to the richest Black man in the world, billionaire Aliko Dangote. The Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist, aged 63, is the wealthiest person in Africa, and the richest Black person with an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion

Aliko, who is single and has three daughters, and one adopted son, made his fortune selling cement across Africa.

He’s a known Playboy, who is rumored to lavishes the women in his life with tons of money and gifts.

And now one of his alleged side chicks is spilling the tea on what it’s like to date the mega billionaire.

The woman, an Atlanta beauty, is being called a “th*t” by folks on social media – because she exposed her relationship with the billionaire.

But she didn’t leave the relationship empty handed. The business minded woman appears to claim that she received a half million dollar investment for her restaurant, two real estate properties, and a healthy stock portfolio as “gifts” from the billionaire.

She wrote: