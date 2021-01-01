Best Buy Canada just released extended Boxing Day tech deals

With an extended lockdown looming large, we all have an excuse to invest in tech that makes staying at home a little sweeter. And in case you haven’t burned through all your holiday gift cards yet, Best Buy Canada is making it easy with extended Boxing Day deals that will last until January 7, 2021.

Home theatre

Insignia 32″ 720p HD LED TV for $149.99 (save $50)

TCL 4-Series 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $399.99 (save $150)

Headphones and earbuds

AfterShokz Aeropex Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones for $169.99 (save $40)

Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $159.99 (save $120)

Laptops and desktops

Asus C204EE 11.6″ Chromebook for $229.99 (save $80)

Asus VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $749.99 (save $150)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $2,099.99 (save $400)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Win 10 Tablet with Adjustable Cover & Pen for $1,398.99 (save $500)

Wearables

Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm Multisport GPS Watch with TOPO Canada Preloaded for $349.99 (save $150)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa for $359.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker for $99.99 (save $30)

Storage and memory

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $229.99 (save $120)

Samsung EVO Plus 128GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $29.99 (save $35)

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $5)

Home

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant for $49.99 (save $20)

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier for $349.99 (save $150)

Honeywell HPA100C Allergen Remover Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $169.99 (save $80)

NETGEAR Orbi AC3000 Mesh Whole-Home Wi-Fi 5 System for $379.99 (save $120)

Brassex Milo Fabric Gaming Chair with Tilt and Recline for $299.99 (save $170)

Cameras

Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam for $209.99 (save $20)

Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam with Amazon Alexa for $199.99 (save $50)

Thinkware F70 Full HD 1080p Dashcam for $79.99 (save $10)

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313 1080p HD Webcam for $69.99 (save $30)

Swann Wired 8-CH 1TB DVR Security System with 8 Bullet 1080p Cameras for $369.99 (save $80)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $139.99 (save $30)

Drones

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $649.99 (save $110)

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $499.99 (save $80)

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $1,939.99 (save $240)

DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $1,079.99 (save $50)

