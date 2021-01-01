Clemson vs. Ohio State live score, updates, highlights from College Football Playoff semifinal

The projected top two selections in the 2021 NFL Draft will square off in the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday at the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a near lock to go No. 1, while Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields could be scooped up with the second overall pick.

Given the abilities of Lawrence and Fields, it’s little surprise their teams have advanced to this postseason stage. Clemson (10-1) has been dominant since a midseason defeat against Notre Dame. Ohio State (6-0) did enough in its shortened Big Ten season to convince the CFP committee to extend an invite — though Tigers coach Dabo Swinney didn’t think the Buckeyes should have been ranked in the top 10, let alone the top four.

The winner of Clemson vs. Ohio State will face Alabama in the championship.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Clemson vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Follow for complete results from the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

MORE: Watch Clemson vs. Ohio State live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Clemson vs. Ohio State score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Clemson 14 – – – 14 Ohio State 7 – – – 7

Clemson vs. Ohio State live updates, highlights

8:51 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Clemson. Etienne rushes for the go-ahead score. 14-7, Tigers.

8:49 p.m.: The screen game is working wonders for Clemson. Etienne has three catches for 53 yards in the first quarter.

8:43 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Ohio State. Trey Sermon delivers consecutive explosive plays — one through the air and one on the ground — to tie the game. 7-7.

8:43 p.m.: The Buckeyes move the chains for the first time with a completion from Fields to Chris Olave.

8:38 p.m.: Lawrence had tight end Davis Allen open behind the Ohio State secondary, but pressure in his face prevents what would have been a long completion. Clemson punts the ball back.

8:35 p.m.: Fields tries to run up the middle on third-and-2 but is met behind the line of scrimmage. Ohio State will punt.

8:25 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Clemson. Lawrence sprints to the edge and dives into the end zone. He set career-high in rushing against Ohio State last year. 7-0, Tigers.

8:24 p.m.: What a catch from Cornell Powell! He sets up first-and-goal for Clemson with a jump ball snag.

8:21 p.m.: Clemson picks up a quick first down from back-to-back quick hitters. Travis Etienne then passes midfield with a catch and run.

8:20 p.m.: Clemson receives the opening kickoff.

8:03 p.m.: The game will start in about 20 minutes. Until then, the pregame show is airing on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Ohio start time

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The Clemson vs. Ohio State game will begin at 8 p.m. ET. It is one of four games that will take place on the ABC family of networks that day, including the third on ESPN..

College Football Playoff schedule

Friday, Jan. 1

Bowl Matchup Time TV channel Rose Bowl (AT,amp;T Stadium) No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame 4 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV Sugar Bowl No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State 8 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 11