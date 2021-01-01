COVID vaccines: Hesitancy, conspiracy theories and misinformation

It was the week vaccines started to get rolled out across the European Union. But some have started stronger than others.

Each EU country was given 9750 vaccines on December 26th, with more in the following days.

Austria has managed to vaccinate 6,000 people in the first week, with France lagging behind with only a few hundred people.

Some countries have stumbled due to logistics, with the Netherlands waiting until January 8th to begin administering their vaccines.

But beyond the rollout, there are many hurdles ahead, not the least vaccine hesitancy. France and Spain have some of the highest recorded vaccine hesitancy rates in the world, with just 40% of the French population questioned saying that they would take a vaccine should it be offered to them in the latest Ipsos poll.

In this special edition of #TheCube, we put questions to immunologists and epidemiologists. We dive into the difference between legitimate vaccine hesitancy and the anti-vaccine movement.

‘ Hebe Campbell speaks with the Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, about his concerns with regards to vaccine misinformation.

We also break down the science behind the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines and look at how scientists have been using social media to get their messages out.

