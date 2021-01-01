Criticism of Facebook must move beyond content moderation issues; the effort to invent and invest in public cultural institutions should be our focus instead (Siva Vaidhyanathan/New Republic)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
25


Siva Vaidhyanathan / New Republic:

Criticism of Facebook must move beyond content moderation issues; the effort to invent and invest in public cultural institutions should be our focus instead  —  Every day, a Twitter account run by Kevin Roose, a technology reporter for The New York Times, posts a list of the top 10 sources …

