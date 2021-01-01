Arielle Pardes / Wired:
Despite protests against racial inequality, VC promises to do better, and special funds for minorities, Black founders are still sidelined in Silicon Valley — After a year of protests against racial inequality and industry vows to do better, Black founders are still getting left out of Silicon Valley’s financial engine.
Despite protests against racial inequality, VC promises to do better, and special funds for minorities, Black founders are still sidelined in Silicon Valley (Arielle Pardes/Wired)
Arielle Pardes / Wired: