Did Bitcoin prove itself to be a reliable store of value in 2020? Experts answer By Cointelegraph

Did Bitcoin prove itself to be a reliable store of value in 2020? Experts answer



Without any doubt, the year 2020 was unlike any other year in the 21st century: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, global governments unstoppably printing money, “lockdowns” and “social distancing” becoming the new normal, protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, and so on and so forth. It even made some claim it to be “the worst year ever.” But as they say: In every storm, each cloud has a silver lining. The most important thing is to learn from what we’ve been through and to improve our world and our future, as there are some problems that we have to solve ourselves.

It’s also true that 2020 was a significant, dramatic year not only for people all over the world but for (BTC) as well: the third halving, increased attention from institutional investors and global regulators, its white paper’s 12th anniversary, etc. Some even called it the “New Testament” of finance, and others suggested using it for the utopian idea of universal basic income. Bitcoin received global attention because of the Twitter hack in mid-July, which required the crypto community to defend Bitcoin’s integrity after the event placed the words “Bitcoin” and “scam” within one headline again. In October, PayPal announced it would offer crypto payments, and later in November, Bitcoin was on the homepage of the Wall Street Journal for its 80% price rally.

Brian Brooks, acting comptroller of the currency of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency:

Da Hongfei, founder of Neo, founder and CEO of Onchain:

Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation:

Emin Gün Sirer, CEO of AvaLabs, professor at Cornell University, co-director of IC3:

Heath Tarbert, chairman and chief executive of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission:

James Butterfill, investment strategist at CoinShares:

Jimmy Song, instructor at Programming Blockchain:

Joseph Lubin, co-founder of , founder of ConsenSys:

Michael Terpin, founder of Transform Group and BitAngels:

Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo:

Paul Brody, principal and global innovation leader of blockchain technology at Ernst & Young:

Roger Ver, executive chairman of Bitcoin.com:

Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of Blockstream:

Serguei Popov, co-founder of the Iota Foundation:

Todd Morakis, co-founder and partner of JST Capital:

Vinny Lingham, CEO of Civic:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph