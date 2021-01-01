Elizabeth Potthast’s Pants Steal the Show in New Year’s Photos

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, just brought in New Year’s while on vacation with family. The little family seems to have had a memorable time with loved ones based on social media.

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and Andrei Castravet are no strangers to the spotlight

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet in ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ | 90 Day Fiancé/TLC/YouTube

The happy couple met on a dating app and saw each other in person in Dublin, Ireland in 2016. They’d eventually tie the knot in December 2017. Fans were able to witness their nuptials in season 5 of the original 90 Day Fiancé. Together they appeared on a number of spinoffs in the franchise, including What Now, Self-Quarantined, and Pillow Talk.

But Elizabeth and Andrei really took center stage in seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Plus, they’ve added yet another spinoff to their repertoire with HEA Strikes Back.

Fans will recall the major drama that went on during their second wedding in Moldova. Elizabeth’s family is fishing for answers about Andrei’s past, and it causes tension. At one point, a fight almost breaks out between Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie.

The happy couple welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, into the world in January 2019. She’s been in the series as well and is a major player on their social media.

Elizabeth’s pants steal the show in New Year’s photos

Many people all over the world celebrated New Year’s in one way or another. Elizabeth, Andrei, and their daughter went to Pendleton, South Carolina with family, and they shared their experiences on social media. They spent time in a cabin for the holidays, and Elizabeth’s sisters, Becky Jenn, were there as well and were pictured on Elizabeth’s Instagram Story. A beautiful shot of the cabin they all stayed in can also be seen as well.

In another candid moment from Elizabeth’s Instagram Story, Andrei must get one of the balloons – the “1” in “2021” – from the vaulted ceiling where it ends up. It’s a pretty humorous moment, but he ends up being able to get the balloon after standing on the counter and using something to grab the balloon string.

What would New Year’s be without some photos to ring in the New Year? Elizabeth and Andrei took some photogenic shots together surrounded by the 2021 balloons and a nice table display behind them. They hold up a “Happy New Year” frame around their faces while smiling. However, it’s Elizabeth’s pants that really steal the show. She’s wearing high-waisted gold sequined bell-bottoms with a black top and a matching flapper-style headpiece. Her outfit is definitely New Year’s appropriate and grabs the attention of the viewer. Andrei wears black slacks and a nice shirt.

In one image, they kiss for the camera. In the last photo, the happy couple is joined by their daughter, Eleanor, who doesn’t seem super thrilled to be getting a kiss from each parent on her cheek.

Elizabeth captioned the post on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR! 🍾”

Andrei also shared an image from the festivities. Elizabeth and Andrei stand in front of a Christmas tree while Andrei holds balloons. Elizabeth kisses her husband’s cheek with a leg lifted up in the air.

Andrei captioned the post on Instagram: “Happy New Year! 2021 BABY!! 🎊🎄🍾🥂#happynewyear #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancestrikeback #fun.”

It seems like Elizabeth and Andrei had a fun-filled New Year’s in South Carolina. We’ll have to see what this new year has in store for them and their family.