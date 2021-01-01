Emily Maynard Makes Public Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis in Highlights of Her 2020 Moments

Instagram

In a series of Instagram Stories, ‘The Bachelorette’ alum also shares a number of photos that captured moments from her secret fifth pregnancy journey until she gave birth to baby daughter.

Emily Maynard has made a shocking revelation regarding her health condition. When sharing the highlights of her 2020 moments on social media, the season 8 star of “The Bachelorette” divulged that she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy while pregnant with her fifth child.

The 34-year-old revealed the diagnosis via Instagram Story on Friday, January 1. Sharing a photo of her wearing a black patch that covered one of her eyes, she wrote, “September 2020. Got Bell’s Palsy and had to wear a patch.” However, she did not offer further details about her experience.

This was not the first time Emily was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, the nerve damage that causes one side of her face to droop. In her 2016 memoir “I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption and True Love”, she mentioned that she developed the condition during her junior year of high school.

The reality star noted in the book that her doctor assured she “would make a full recovery” with the help of “corticosteroid medication” and “the use of an eye patch at night so [she] could sleep.” She added, “While I wasn’t thrilled that my symptoms wouldn’t disappear entirely for a few weeks, I was grateful it wasn’t anything more serious.”

Bell’s Palsy aside, Emily also shared a number of photos documenting her secret pregnancy through a series of Instagram Stories as she continued her 2020 recap. She kicked off by posting a snap from February 2020 when she found out that she had another bun in the oven. “February 2020… Found out I was pregnant,” she captioned.

The mother of five went on to add a picture of her with one of her kids, and noted, “March 2020. Spent next 9 months hiding pregnancy.” She later posted a photo of her “baby’s first ultrasound”, which was taken in May, and several images that captured her giving birth to baby daughter Magnolia Belle in October.

Emily made public her newborn’s arrival on October 17 via Instagram. Sharing a video that documented the birth of her bundle of joy, she wrote, “baby #5 ….oh heavenly day…. {thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines } @mtylerjohnson.

Magnolia is Emily’s fourth child with husband Tyler Johnson. They also share three sons, Jennings Tyler, Gibson Kyle and Gatlin Averly. The TV personality is also a mother to 15-year-old daughter Josephine Riddick Hendrick, whom she shared with late fiance Ricky Hendrick.