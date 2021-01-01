ESPN’s bizarre Alabama video leaves fans mystified during Rose Bowl

Football fans were subjected to yet another bizarre ESPN video during Friday’s Rose Bowl Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame.

The video, in a format the network uses on “Monday Night Football” and during the College Football Playoff, shows an . . . artistic interpretation . . . of how Alabama was denied a sixth straight CFP appearance in 2019 and how the team took measures to make it back in 2020.

Here’s the video:

Truly bizarre. It seems as if Alabama coach Nick Saban is trying to make it to a barbecue in the suburbs, where he is locked out by the four Playoff teams: LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The representations for those four teams, respectively, are former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow; Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, sitting on a throne; Brutus Buckeye, running on a treadmill, for some reason; and the Sooner Schooner.

After that, it showed Saban — and an elephant, of course — barging into the 2020 Playoff with some modified 12-wheel tailgate. That’s not too far from the truth for the top-seeded Tide, who roundly beat Notre Dame 31-14 on Friday. But still . . . it’s weird.

Fans were naturally mystified by the video, and they let it be known on Twitter: