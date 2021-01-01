Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Fashion designer Alexander Wang has denied allegations made by an anonymous model this week, accusing him of sexual assault.

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever,” Wang said in the statement via PEOPLE.

“Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating,” Wang continued. “I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

One person accused Wang of spiking their drink with Molly while another claimed Wang coerced them into his room for the night.

Neither of the claims or sources have been verified at this time.