Fines of $19,000 dished out to two people who ignored Victorian health officials

Two people have copped fines of at least $19,000 each after they fled from Victorian health officials.

The two were talking to authorised officers at Melbourne Airport after flying in from Canberra, but did not have the appropriate declaration material.

They were staring down the barrel of a two-week hotel quarantine when they “absconded from discussions”, COVID Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar said.

“They absconded, they disappeared in a vehicle and they were next heard of in Goulburn in New South Wales,” Mr Weimar said.

“We are working with the New South Wales authorities. They will be facing at least a $19,000 fine each and perhaps further breaches of Victorian public health regulations.”

An image released by Victoria Police of a man and a woman who allegedly fled Melbourne Airport. (Victoria Police)

An image of a vehicle similar to one a couple who allegedly fled Melbourne Airport were travelling in. (Victoria Police)

Police patrol at the Albury Border Closure checkpoint at midnight on Saturday, January 2. Victoria closed its border to NSW again in the wake of another coronavirus COVID- 19 outbreak. (The Age)

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the two were now in Goulburn, in NSW.

“This is a very serious matter. We have established the link between New South Wales’ cluster and the outbreak in Victoria. We are determined to get on top of it and I know that requires what appears to some people to be tough measures but the virus does not respect state borders,” Mr Foley said.

Mr Weimar urged people coming from NSW not to attempt to cross the Victorian border.

“It’s very important now that anybody who is in New South Wales who has a particular need or desire to come back to Victoria, do not come to the border, do not get on a plane and come to the airport, because you will be turned back and you won’t be able to apply for an exemption at the border or at the airport,” he said.

“Those wishing to cross need to apply for an exemption online and wait at least -48 hours for their matter to be reviewed.”

Mr Foley said there had been an enormous amount of co-operation between Victoria and NSW since the “wildly infectious” virus had tracked across state lines but that the patient who brought the virus had not yet been identified.