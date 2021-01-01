Ghost’ Fans Are Just Recognizing Quincy Tyler Bernstine From Another Hit Show

Quincy Tyler Bernstine is an actor perhaps best known for her work on Power and its spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. She stars on the show as Tameika Washington, a former prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York who now works as a defense attorney. But long before that role, Bernstine was on another popular TV show.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine got her start on ‘Chappelle’s Show’

In the early 2000s, Bernstine appeared in a skit for the Chappelle’s Show segment “When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong.” She played Brenda Johnson, a woman who becomes enraged after a wrong number call.

Believing the caller was a mistress who’d been sleeping with her boyfriend, Johnson dialed the woman back and berated her for “playing on [her] phone.”

The situation escalated as Johnson drove to the woman’s house and vandalized her car, which happened to belong to her brother, who was an FBI agent.

After a short trial, she was sent to prison for her crimes. Attempting to “establish her realness” behind bars, Johnson picked a fight with another inmate. She ultimately got jumped by the prisoner and two others, showing “another case of what can happen when keeping it real goes wrong,” as the narrator said.

Many fans just discovered Quincy Tyler Bernstine’s work on ‘Chappelle’s Show’

A lot of fans learned of Bernstine’s past work on Chappelle’s Show over the weekend of Dec. 25, when the entertainment website Talk2Pops shared a post about it.

“Omgggggg 😂😂😂 why tf I ain’t catch this,” read one comment.

“I knew she looked familiar!! Lmaoooo when keeping it real goes wrong is top 5,” said another.

“this page must be protected! mindblown right now. 🤯🤯🤯” a third fan wrote.

But at the same time, there were a few people who remembered her and that iconic skit.

“Y’all didn’t know this? Lol as soon as I seen her on Power for the first time it clicked,” one person wrote.

Echoing that, someone else said, “Y’all late. I could never forget her face if I wanted lol. ‘It. Was. The. Wrong. Numberrrrr!’ …… ‘Fxck that! I don’t like ppl playin on my phone!’ 😂😂”

Bernstine herself acknowledged her work on Chappelle’s Show in October, sharing a screenshot from the episode on her Instagram. “A picture from my first ever TV job 17 years ago. Chappelle’s Show on @comedycentral,” she captioned the image. “Quite a lot has changed since then although I still don’t like people playing on my phone.”

Quincy Tyler Bernstine is not the only ‘Power’ actor viewers recognize from other shows

Earlier in 2020, some viewers also realized actor Paige Hurd used to be in the early 2000s sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. She was the love interest of the title character for years before going on to other projects. Now, she stars on Power Book II: Ghost as Lauren Baldwin, a classmate and love interest of Tariq St. Patrick.