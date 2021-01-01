Gigi Hadid’s Mac and Cheese Recipe Puts Bella’s to Shame

Like many of us, Gigi Hadid has spent a great deal of quarantine cooking for her family and loved ones. Since the supermodel was also pregnant during a good chunk of lockdown, she indulged in everything from pancakes to bagels and muffins. The new mom has also been generous enough to share some of her favorite recipes with her fans.

However, as a new mother, it appears that Hadid let the rest of her family take the reigns for Thanksgiving this year. Her younger sister, Bella, proudly showed off her mac and cheese recipe, leaving fans alarmed by its texture and appearance.

Thankfully, we have Hadid’s gooey mac and cheese recipe to emulate at home.

Fans were appalled by Bella Hadid’s Thanksgiving mac and cheese

Bella Hadid showed off a photo of her mac and cheese over the Thanksgiving holiday and fans were stunned. When the model first shared the dish many people originally thought was a dessert because it appeared to have a cinnamon crumble on top.

However, fans soon realized that Hadid was alluding to mac and cheese since she had the song “Cheesy Rat Blues” playing in the video that she shared on social media.

However, fans weren’t so kind. They began naming the dish “mac soup” and “cheese milk.” On Instagram user said, “I’m sorry, but no.” Another added, “Is that cheese and water? Just threw the bread crumbs on it like “fck it” smh.” Someone else chimed in, saying, “This ain’t mac & cheese this cheese in mac 😂ahttttttttttt Cheese pudding.”

The 24-year-old has made more successful dishes in the past. However, we’re going to turn to her big sister’s mac and cheese recipe to get the kind of look and texture that we want out of the beloved noodle dish.

Gigi Hadid’s mac and cheese ingredients

Macaroni pasta

1 egg, beaten in a separate bowl

1/4 cup flour

2 1/2 cups milk

1/2 stick of butter

Mild cheddar

Sharp cheddar

Gouda

Salt

Pepper

Paprika (optional)

Cayenne pepper (optional)

Gigi Hadid | Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Karl Lagerfeld

Gigi Hadid’s mac and cheese instructions

The best thing about making mac and cheese is that you can adjust the cheeses to your taste, adding as much or as little as you want. The cheese can also be swapped for your favorites.

According to Hadid’s instructions, cook the macaroni noodles first, according to the directions on the back of the package. Drain the noodles and set them aside. To make the cheese sauce, melt the butter in a large pot, slowly adding the flour, Be sure to stir continuously for a few minutes on medium heat so that it doesn’t burn.

Add the milk, whisking for five to 10 minutes until the thickens. Next, take 1/4 cup of the hot milk mixture, adding it to the beaten egg slowly so that it doesn’t scramble. Add the egg and milk back to the remaining milk along with the cheeses, stirring until they melt.

Season the mixture with salt, pepper, paprika, and cayenne to taste, and finally add in the macaroni noodles. Enjoy!