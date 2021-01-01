Here’s what Huawei’s Galaxy S21 Plus challenger will look like

Earlier this week, leaker @OnLeaks gave us our first look at LG’s upcoming Stylus 7 5G smartphone through CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video. The reliable leaker has now posted a render of the Huawei P50 Pro, giving us our first glimpse at the design of the successor to one of best Android phones released this year.
While the render isn’t very detailed, it does reveal one major design change. Unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, which has a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for dual selfie cameras, the P50 Pro will have a single selfie camera housed with a centered hole-punch cutout. The phone’s display is said to measure 6.6-inches diagonally, but there is no word on the screen resolution yet.
Huawei has also apparently decided to ditch the magnetic earpiece speaker system in favor of a standard earpiece for its next flagship. Aside from these two changes, the P50 Pro won’t be vastly different from its predecessor in terms of design. It will have similar curved sides and thin bezels all around.
Unfortunately, the key specs of the Huawei P50 Pro remain a mystery at this point. We expect it to be powered by the same Kirin 9000 chipset as the Mate 40 series phones. Rumors suggest the P50 series is going to be unveiled sometime in the first half of 2021. Just like the P40 and Mate 40 series phones, however, they aren’t expected to include any Google apps or services.
