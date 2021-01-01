High volume surge propels Bitcoin price to a new all-time high at $29,000 By Cointelegraph

High volume surge propels Bitcoin price to a new all-time high at $29,000
Within the last hour, the (BTC) price rallied to set a new all-time high at $29,000.
On Dec. 29, the Bitcoin price attempted to push through a stiff resistance cluster at $28,500, but after rallying to $28,600, the price rejected with a sharp correction to $27,300.
