How Many Times Was Carrie Fisher Married?

Carrie Fisher became a star after she landed the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars. Through the years, Fisher continued to work in Hollywood as an actor and writer. She also frequently opened up about her substance misuse and living with bipolar disorder. Many of Fisher’s experiences were documented in her award-winning books.

Fisher’s romantic life also became a source of intrigue for her fans. The starlet had many high-profile relationships before she died in December 2016. However, not all of Fisher’s past lovers made her change her famous last name.

Carrie Fisher

An inside look into Carrie Fisher’s dating history

Before Star Wars, Fisher grew up around celebrities her entire life. Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’s daughter didn’t have much experience with relationships until joining the Star Wars cast. The movie allowed her to venture out on her own to London for three months. It was there that she met Harrison Ford for the first time. The co-stars had a secret affair while shooting Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope. Once the experience ended, both actors kept the encounters to themselves until November 2016. One month before her death, Fisher released a memoir, The Princess Diarist. The book consists of diary entries Fisher kept about Ford.

Once the brief affair with Ford ended, Fisher met Paul Simon. According to Vanity Fair, they started dating in the 1980s and had an on-and-off relationship for 12 years. In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking, Fisher said the couple often traveled together and recalled the last trip they took.

“The last place we went to was the Amazon, which I recommend if you like mosquitoes,” she wrote.

While Fisher and Simon were “off,” she met Dan Akroyd on The Blues Brothers’ set. Akroyd proposed to Fisher shortly after they started dating. Although Fisher accepted the proposal and the couple bought wedding rings, the relationship didn’t last. Fisher got back together with Simon, which caused her to break up with Akroyd. In 1991, Fisher met a talent agent named Bryan Lourd. She and Lourd had a four-year relationship before they split in 1994. In 1992, Fisher gave birth to her only child, Billie Lourd.

Carrie Fisher only married once

Although she had several romances in her life, Fisher only married Simon. The couple wed in 1983 but divorced in 1984. Of the split, Fisher claimed that Simon couldn’t handle living with her while they were together.

“I was good for material, but when it came to day-to-day living,” Fisher wrote in Wishful Drinking. “I was more than he could take.”

After their divorce, Fisher and Simon remained in each other’s lives. The pair continued to date before ultimately parting ways.

“Paul and I dated for six years, were married for two, divorced for one,” she recounted. “Then we had good memories of each other, and so what do you think we did? No, we didn’t remarry. We dated again. Which is exactly what you want to do after you’ve been married and divorced.”