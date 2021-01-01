Huawei removes and then reinstates Tencent games on its app stores after a dispute over revenue sharing; source: Huawei insisted on receiving a 50% cut (Reuters)

Reuters:
Huawei removes and then reinstates Tencent games on its app stores after a dispute over revenue sharing; source: Huawei insisted on receiving a 50% cut — HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – Tencent’s online games were removed and then reinstated on Huawei’s app store on Friday in a dispute over revenue sharing by the Chinese companies.
