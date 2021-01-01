‘I feel ripped now’: Watch Tom Brady impersonate Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady hasn’t given Patriots fans many reasons to smile in 2020, but his impersonation of teammate Rob Gronkowski on the final day of the year might do the trick.

The Buccaneers quarterback on Thursday recalled a situation where he and the tight end worked out one day together before Gronkowski took part in a GQ Magazine photoshoot. Brady threw to Gronkowski on a baseball field, in the rain, and he estimates that they completed 60 passes without dropping a ball.

Brady said the workout was “good execution,” but that it was more important to Gronkowski that he was now “shredded” because they had spent that extra together.

“He’s like, ‘Dude, that was great. That was perfect. That was just what I needed. I feel ripped now,’” Brady said, trying to replicate Gronkowski’s charm.

.@TomBrady’s impersonation of @RobGronkowski >>> anything ever pic.twitter.com/NruCfE7V4w — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 31, 2020

Brady, who was grinning nearly the entire in a clip posted by the Buccaneers, said it was a classic example of “him being Rob.”

“That’s why everyone loves him,” Brady said.