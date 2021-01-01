Images show disguised Apple Watch prototype running pre-watchOS software

New images have surfaced showing what appears to be an Apple Watch prototype. The device somehow managed to avoid being destroyed and features fully functioning internal software and development settings.

Photos of the Apple Watch prototype were discovered by Twitter account Apple Demo. The early hardware is surrounded by a security case that disguises the device from the obvious look of a watch. The hardware is pre-Digital Crown with just two buttons on the left side and what looks like a home button of sorts built into the case.

The software is pre-watchOS 1.0 and Apple Demo proves that the internal build is working with a variety of photos showing off the UI and more. Referencing the Apple Lisa computer from the 1980’s there’s even Lisa Simpson used as an app icon on the Apple Watch prototype for the “Lisa Tester.”

That’s also where the “Springboard zoom” app lives which includes an interactive experience of what the watchOS home screen would be like.

Behind the scenes with original iPhone in production

In related news, new photos of the original iPhone being manufactured in the spring of 2007 have surfaced. The first iPhone was announced in January 2007 before launching to customers in June.

These images show an interesting look behind the scenes at the very first round of iPhone manufacturing, including a look at the UI used in the validation process.

