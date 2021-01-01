India’s drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine: sources By

© . FILE PHOTO: An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune
NEW DELHI () – India’s drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told .
A representative of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), whose experts were meeting for the second time this week, declined to comment.
