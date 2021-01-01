Home Technology Internal Facebook post indicates Rob Leathern, chief of advertising integrity who handled...

Internal Facebook post indicates Rob Leathern, chief of advertising integrity who handled ad products around sensitive subjects, left the company on December 30 (Katie Paul/Reuters)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
20


Katie Paul / Reuters:

Internal Facebook post indicates Rob Leathern, chief of advertising integrity who handled ad products around sensitive subjects, left the company on December 30  —  (Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company’s ad products around sensitive subjects …

RELATED ARTICLES

©