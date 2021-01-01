Is There a Future for Winnipeg’s Landmark Department Store?

The Bay, which is owned by New York real estate magnate Richard A. Baker, hasn’t fallen into the same state of those two companies or many other smaller Canadian retailers. But it has been embroiled in litigation with landlords over unpaid rent in provinces where there have been shutdowns. Mr. Baker recently pulled the Bay from the stock market. An assessment of its real estate holdings was particularly grim when it came to the downtown Winnipeg store. It was valued at $0.

Unusually, it also has pushed back against closing orders. Its downtown Toronto store, which succeeded Winnipeg as the corporate flagship, briefly stayed open in late November defying shutdown orders for that city. The company claimed that it contained a “grocery store,” but the Ontario government didn’t buy it.

A court then dismissed the company’s request to have Ontario’s lockdown rules modified to eliminate the requirement that it must sell groceries to stay open or to clarify why Walmart and Costco, which both offer a wide array of food, are not required to close their doors.

The store that followed two other Bay outlets in Winnipeg when it opened in 1926 has been in a long slow decline. Its restaurants, once local institutions, shut seven years ago. A grocery store in the basement was closed long ago, and just two of its six floors remained in use with ample space between the merchandise and displays.

“It wasn’t a matter of if the building was going to close, it was a matter of when,” said Cindy Tugwell, the executive director of Heritage Winnipeg. About six years ago, she began informally working with a group to explore potential interest among developers and possible uses for the vast building.