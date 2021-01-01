It’s 2021, and the PS5 finally has a launch date in India

Sony launched the PS5 in most global markets on November 12, but it didn’t reveal any details regarding Indian availability. Customers in the country have been hounding Sony India’s Twitter account for the last two months for more information on the console’s release, and Sony has finally shared information on the same.

The PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-order in India starting January 12, with retail sales kicking off from February 2. The console will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and Croma outlets, and both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available at most retailers. The regular PS5 costs ₹49,990 ($685) in the country, with the PS5 Digital Edition available for ₹39,990 ($550).

Pre-orders kick off at 12pm on January 12, so if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s latest console, you can head to Amazon India to register your interest right now.

The demand for the PS5 is so high that weekly restocks of the console in the U.S. and other markets are selling out in minutes, and it is likely that we’ll see a similar situation in India. So if you want to get your hands on the PS5 in India, you’ll have to act fast on January 12.