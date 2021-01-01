Ivanka Trump is planning to tell the truth and nothing but the truth in a new tell-all book about her life behind the scenes at the White House. Ivanka, who has published two books in the past, including The Trump Card and Women Who Work, is looking to spill all the dirty deets about her role as the First Daughter to her father Donald Trump. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Page Six, Ivanka has been approached to write a book and is looking to take aim at all of her critics. One source close to the blonde beauty said, “She has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House,” and could pen her third book “based on her time in the West Wing.”

Ivanka Trump To Hit Back At Her Critics In New Tell-All Book

The source added, “Ivanka has been known to correct friends who mistakenly thought she worked only in the East Wing.”

The source said of the book: “She wants to set the record straight on a long list of issues, including confronting her critics head-on.”

Ivanka would take on criticism, the source said, that “she was out of her depth as the president’s adviser, the constant rumors she was being marginalized by her dad, the supposed tension with [stepmother] Melania Trump, and the very important things she got done with women’s issues, family leave and more.”

The source added, “She will also address what she says is the targeting of her life and business by the liberal media, [Democratic] politicians and the New York attorney general.” The AG’s office last month reportedly sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records, including ones related to Ivanka’s consulting fees.”

If all of the above weren’t enough, another inside told Page Six that Ivanka, “has a consequential role as a close adviser and daughter, so yes, she has been approached regarding a book. It’s one of the number of options available to her, but it’s nowhere near top of mind or imminent. Certainly no outlines or proposals. She’s hyper-focused on her family, and the work she’s doing at the White House.”

So far Ivanka Trump herself has not made any comments about the book speculation.

