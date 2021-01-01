Home Entertainment Justin Bieber Is Studying To Be A Minister For Hillsong Church!!

Justin Bieber Is Studying To Be A Minister For Hillsong Church!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

Pop star Justin Bieber is reportedly studying to be a minister for Hillsong Church — after pastor pal Carl Lentz was forced to leave after his extramarital affairs were exposed.

RELATED ARTICLES

©