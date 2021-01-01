Kamara fined $5K for wearing Christmas-themed cleats By

© . NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons



New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has been fined $5,000 by the NFL for wearing red and green cleats during the Saints’ Christmas Day win.

Though the league allowed Kamara to wear the cleats for the duration of the game, he was fined for non-conforming footwear.

Kamara made history in the cleats, becoming the first player to score six touchdowns in a game since Gale Sayers did it for the Chicago Bears in 1965. He anticipated the penalty.

“Oh, they’re probably going to fine me,” Kamara said after the Saints’ 52-33 win over Minnesota. “If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity. You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”

