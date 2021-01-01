Kate Chastain Reveals How She and Rhylee Gerber Got Busted Behind the Scenes

Below Deck Season 7 could have used more scenes of levity like one evening on the town Kate Chastain recently described.

Kate Chastain, Rhylee Gerber |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“I think there are some nights out when the camera and production crew had a day off, and we are, like, told to stay home,” Chastain dished with In Touch. “Rhylee [Gerber] and I may have snuck out in Thailand. And we got in big trouble because when we went out, we saw the production crew there, and they were like, ‘Go home.’” Chastain added that the crew gave them an escort back to the boat.

Of course, that’s not the first time the crew went rogue that season. This time cameras captured Chastain quitting mid-season after a long night of drinking. She and bosun Ashton Pienaar got into an altercation on the boat after he savagely attacked her in the van ride back.

Rhylee Gerber and Kate Chastain became partners in crime

Gerber and Chastain grew closer during season 7. The two shared what they appreciated about each other with Decider after season 7 wrapped. “I really admire Kate and her ability to not explode when you get upset with people,” Gerber said about Chastain. “You still get your jabs in but in a sideways kind of way. So your point’s made but you’re not screaming and yelling. It’s more tactical than my own.”

“I really love your courage, whether it’s driving across the country alone from Alaska, whether it’s going out on dangerous fishing boats, whether it’s revamping your camper,” Chastain said to Gerber. “I’m not brave enough to do some of the amazing things you do. You’re fearless to start your own jewelry company. You want something and you go after it.”

“People think she’s tough,” Chastain observed about Gerber. “She is very girly. She was decorating the cabin. I was like, did you go to a Home Goods while I was serving dinner? There would be a dream catcher on the wall and drapes she made out of a sarong and a little basket that she was like, you can put your accessories and your sunglasses in here. It was the cutest thing.”

Kate Chastain and Rhylee Gerber were the perfect roommates

Gerber told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she loved sharing a cabin with Chastain, revealing how they truly had each other’s back during the season’s turmoil. “Kate, this season, is my ‘go to’ on the boat,” she said. “She’s not a bad f**king ally to have! I was completely happy to be her roommate. The only other roommate I would have opted for having is Brian [de Saint Pern].” Of course, Gerber was laughing when she referred to de Saint Pern.

“I genuinely like her. She’s someone I know I can pick up the phone and call,” Gerber said. “And either gossip with or seek advice. Either way, she’s there.”

“I think that this is the perfect time and the perfect person to come in because I think that the boys onboard are becoming a little too much of a fraternity,” Chastain said during the season when it became clear Gerber would return. She added, “I think Rhylee’s good at her job, I’m happy to have her back because I like her, so I’m happy for so many reasons.”