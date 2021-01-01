Kim Kardashian Fans Are Skeptical about Her $500,000 Giveaway

With Keeping Up with the Kardashians finally coming to an end after its long and groundbreaking run in reality TV, the Kardashian family members will have to find new ways to stay in the spotlight. Kim Kardashian West, who was early on one of the most recognizable of the bunch, has been working hard to define herself in ways that set her apart from her family for a few years. As the only sister with a marriage that has lasted, Kardashian has earned a reputation of stability in the face of personal tumult for her siblings. She has also been redefining her career in surprising ways.

When Kardashian posted about a generous offer to help make up for the tough year that 2020 has been for so many people, some fans were thrilled, but others were skeptical of her real motives.

Kim Kardashian | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West has worked to redefine herself

When Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered, Kim Kardashian West was arguably the most recognizable face of the family — thanks in no small part to a leaked sex tape of her and an ex. With such a scandalous rise to fame, it’s no wonder that Kardashian earned a reputation as a party girl who didn’t take anything seriously. That identity was hard to shake after a string of high-profile marriages — and their subsequent divorces. When the reality TV star married self-proclaimed rap genius Kanye West, many thought it was more of the same.

However, West and Kardashian proved to have a serious relationship that has lasted nearly a decade and produced several children. In addition to settling down in her personal life, Kardashian also buckled down in her professional persona. She started studying law and voiced a passion for criminal justice reform, a move that surprised many people who saw her as vapid and disconnected from such serious pursuits. Kardashian has been full of surprises, and fans have been curious to see how she will pivot without the reality television show to maintain her connection to fans.

The power of social media is clear to Kim Kardashian

In the aftermath of the announcement that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending, there has been lots of speculation about what finally brought it to its conclusion. Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, offered some insight: “When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time.”

Kim Kardashian West is a master at using social media to her advantage. With an active presence on both Twitter and Instagram, Kardashian uses her online persona to stay connected to her fans and to promote her shapewear line, SKIMS. It’s certainly true that people who want to keep up with this particular Kardashian can do so with ease online.

Kim Kardashian announced a big cash giveaway

Recently, Kardashian took to social media to announce that she would be giving away $500,000 in the form of 1,000 separate donations of $500 to individuals in need. The payments would be direct aid through Cash App, and those who wanted to be considered were urged to send Kardashian their $cashtag.

This generous move was met with a mix of responses, and a Reddit thread on the topic captured the range. “This is such a kind gesture and I hope more and more direct assistance offers come from others. Good on you Kim!” wrote one fan who noted that $500 could really help some people who need food or rent assistance.

Others were far more skeptical. “I read some rumors that Kanye is buying her a private island for Christmas, maybe she wants to calm down the slander from us working-class people,” one commenter noted. Another pointed out that the post included a notation that it is a sponsorship: “Kim gets tons of attention, but Cash app is paying for this. And, most likely, they are paying Kim the same amount to do the deal. So probably 500k for Kim, and 500k for the giveaway.”

Some see it as a sign of a “great deal of growth” on Kardashian’s part while others maintain it’s nothing more than a “publicity stunt.” Perhaps Kardashian’s next moves will shine some light on which is more accurate.