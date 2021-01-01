Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Fans Aren’t Convinced ‘Kimye’ Is in Trouble

If you let onlookers tell it, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been doomed from the beginning. Their entire relationship has been shrouded in rumor, gossip, and doubt from its inception with plenty of people predicting the couple would crash and burn at any moment.

On the one hand, the couple’s relationship has been marked with lots of drama, and their tendency to put themselves in the spotlight — both individually and as a couple — has ensured that people will spend plenty of time picking their relationship apart. On the other hand, the couple has definitely proven that they’re in it for the long haul and have built a life together that surpasses their critics’ expectations.

Once again, the couple is facing rumors of an impending divorce, but is this just another case of critics spinning their wheels without any real reason to doubt the couple’s relationship?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in Paris | Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West seemed an unlikely couple

Kardashian and West had each risen to fame independently of one another before their relationship began. West had earned renown and attention for his prolific rap career and also for his tendency to make headlines for his strange — and often off-putting — behavior.

Kardashian was well known for her work in reality TV, especially as a star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Called “famous for being famous,” Kardashian’s high-profile relationships — including some messy divorces — had given her a reputation of using her love life to keep fans talking.

It’s perhaps understandable, then, that many people doubted Kardashian and West would have a serious relationship. They were both known as opportunists who wanted to keep their own names in the headlines, so many suspected their relationship was one of convenience rather than authentic love.

Proving their doubters wrong

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West definitely have a unique relationship, but they have also proven their doubters wrong when it comes to the authenticity and depth of their love for one another.

West has supported Kardashian through challenging moments, even walking off stage in the middle of a performance to fly to her side when she was robbed in Paris. Kardashian has been by her husband’s side as he’s had some very public mental health struggles, and she frequently comes to his defense when critics attack him.

They have a family of four children, and they have been open about Kardashian’s experiences with pregnancy issues and their use of surrogacy to grow their family. Even as the family splits their time between California and Wyoming, their arrangement seems to be working for them.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West deny their relationship is in trouble

Divorce rumors have swirled around the power couple pretty much since the moment they got married, and this year has been no different. Reports from sources like Vulture state that the pair are living “separate lives” have focused on the fact that Kardashian spends more time in California while West tends to stick to their Wyoming ranch.

Adding fuel to the fire, during a very public breakdown that has since been attributed to a bipolar episode, West tweeted that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian for a long time.

However, the couple does not seem to be giving any credibility to the rumors that a divorce is imminent. Kardashian explained to fans that West was struggling with his mental health during those tweets, and they’ve since been deleted.

They continue to post pictures together and suggest that their relationship — however atypical — is working the way they want it to. Some fans are happy to see them together, and a Reddit thread on the topic explored how they might be good for one another despite all the ups and downs.

“I love them together. I’m glad they have each other, but I’m extra glad he has her,” one fan wrote. “I think they’re in a much healthier relationship than people like to claim,” another added.