Kristen Stewart Was So Emotional During the Wedding Scene Robert Pattinson Wanted to Tell Her to ‘Stop Being Ridiculous’

Kristen Stewart never bothered to make it a secret that she was enamored with the story of Twilight. Though she confessed that she didn’t like the synopsis of the film when it was first presented to her, she quickly changed her mind after she read the script. Stewart loved her character, Bella Swan, and how sure she was of her love of Edward Cullen and her desire to become a vampire. But despite her love of the movies, there were some scenes that she wasn’t exactly thrilled about filming.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart | Franco S. Origlia/Getty Images

Though Stewart had to contend with the pressure of millions of fans’ expectations, it was her own expectations that often made filming certain Twilight scenes unnerving. In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, Stewart revealed that there were certain scenes that she was particularly nervous about shooting. One such scene came in Breaking Dawn – Part 1 when Bella and Edward get married.

Kristen Stewart got very emotional when filming the ‘Twilight’ wedding scene

According to Stewart, Bella and Edward’s wedding scene was something that she read countless times. “That whole part of the book is something that I read thousands of times,” the Twilight star revealed. “It was oddly emotional the first time I got to set and saw everything and everybody.”

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson Made Out in Bed for an Audition & Went ‘a Little Too Far’

Apparently, Stewart’s emotions were so over the top her fellow cast members took note. Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, shared that he found Stewart’s reactions to the wedding scene to be very sweet. He confessed that he found it highly amusing that she was so affected by their fake wedding.

Robert Pattinson revealed that Stewart didn’t want the cast to see how much the scene was affecting her

“I did my scenes first,” Pattison shared speaking to his Twilight co-star. “And I was looking at you [Stewart], and you kind of didn’t want anyone to see your face. It was funny, I could see her getting sort of emotionally affected by it and I almost didn’t want to stay at the end of the aisle. I wanted to go down and say, ‘Stop being ridiculous.’”

And Pattinson wasn’t the only one who wanted to go down the aisle. Apparently, Stewart was so keyed up that she wanted to sprint down the aisle to get to the end quicker. If it weren’t for her fellow cast member, Billy Burke (who played her father, Charlie Swan, in the Twilight movies) she would’ve done just that.

Stewart had a visceral reaction to certain scenes in ‘Twilight’

“I wanted to run down the aisle,” Stewart admitted. “I was literally pulling away from Billy. Now it’s a trip to watch the wedding scenes especially. It was so volatile and emotional — I was being such a crazy person.”

Whether Stewart was being a crazy person on not, most Twilight fans will agree that Stewart’s real emotions played well in the scene. It’s interesting that Stewart seemed to have a similar reaction to that of her character when she was shooting the wedding scene. Clearly, the actor felt very close to her character for the wedding to elicit such an emotional reaction out of her.