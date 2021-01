Becky Hammon made NBA history Wednesday night, and LeBron James, who had a front-row seat, could not be happier.

Hammon, a longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant , stepped into the head-coaching role when Gregg Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter during the team’s 121-107 loss to James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA world — not to mention the WNBA, where Hammon once played — celebrated the news of Hammon becoming the first woman to coach an NBA team.