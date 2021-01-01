Lengthy COVID-19 testing clinic queues in Victoria after border slams shut to NSW

Victoria has recorded 10 new local cases of coronavirus, bringing active cases in the state to 29.

Genomic testing has linked the new Melbourne coronavirus cluster to the New South Wales outbreak.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the outbreak link was “a very serious matter”.

“We are determined to get on top of it and I know that requires what appears to some people to be tough measures, but the virus does not respect state borders,” Mr Foley said.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley addresses the media. ()

“The virus does not respect holiday periods and the virus does not respect many things and we need to make sure that we stay ahead of this cluster and we take all the necessary measures we can to make sure that we bring it under control as soon as possible.”

The state also recorded two international cases yesterday, who are both in hotel quarantine.

One is an air crew member and the other a returned traveller.

Border to NSW closes, $19k fines dished out

Two people who absconded during discussions with Victorian health authorities yesterday have been found to breach multiple health orders and will be each fined at least $19,000.

Mr Foley said the two had returned to Golden in New South Wales.

At midnight the border slammed shut to NSW, with residents told they’ll be turned away if they try to enter.

Those who managed to get across before the deadline now must get tested and then isolate for 14 days.

The surge of people needing testing has pushed clinics beyond their capabilities, with many having to turn people away yesterday after pushing past capacity.

Cars wait in line for the testing clinic in Parkdale, Melbourne. ()

The midnight border closure forced thousands of holiday-makers to rush back to Victoria. ()

Long queues are already snaking back from Victorian testing clinics this morning, with many worried they will again be turned away.

In Parkdale, cars were banked up more than a kilometre at 8am AEDT, even though the clinic did not open until 9am.

Some of those waiting in line told they had been in line yesterday for five hours and could not secure a test due, so they were getting in early.

The frustrations of those caught in a manic dash to cross back to Victoria as the borders were slammed shut were acknowledged.

However, Mr Foley insisted extreme measures had to be taken to control any further transmission from interstate.

“We make no apologies for closing the border. It was based on public health advice. I acknowledge the significant disruption and the significant implications that that has made. We intend to work with the cross-border commissioner to land precisely what the bubble arrangements will be in the next few days.”

He said messaging had been consistent over the holiday period that the “deteriorating position” in NSW was of significant concern and that public health advice was likely to change abruptly.

“The border is closed for very good public health reasons,” he said.

Testing stations forced to close early

Yesterday several southeastern testing stations were forced to close early , with dedicated frontline staff simply unable to meet the demand of people urgently seeking a COVID test.

Late yesterday the Health Department confirmed another two COVID cases had emerged in Victoria with clear links to existing infections that were seeded at the Smile Buffalo Thai Restaurant earlier this week.

The two new positive cases dined at the restaurant on December 21 before travelling into southern NSW where they learned of the outbreak and got tested before returning home.

Because the new infections were identified in NSW they will only be officially added to Victoria’s tally on Saturday, bringing it to 10.

Melbourne COVID-19 exposure sites as of January 2, 2021. ()

Police check cars trying to cross the Victorian border at Albury before the midnight closure. ()

Authorities are yet to pin down who started the outbreak.

“Until we identify the absolute index case and its connections to every other case, of course we remain concerned,” COVID Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar said.