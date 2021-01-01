Lori Loughlin wants to start the new year off on the right foot, but is the film and television industry willing to give her the second chance that she thinks she deserves?

That’s what a lot of fans can’t help but wonder as there is a new report that says the disgraced former Fuller House and Hallmark Channel star wants to act again now that she’s been released from prison. Here’s what you need to know.

As many fans know, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were caught in a massive college bribe scandal in which the couple paid a heap of money to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli sentenced to five months in prison.

Lori Loughlin Wants To Go Back To Acting Immediately: Will The Hallmark Channel Give Her A Second Chance?

And now it seems as though Lori wants a clean slate and wants to go back to what she does best, and that’s make feel-good Hallmark Channel movies. “She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point,” the source said. “She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation says that Isabella and Olivia Jade are hoping to repair their relationship with their mother. During her recent interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Olivia took full responsibility for her family’s actions in the college admissions scandal.

“Olivia and Bella have gotten closer through this difficult transition,” the source tells ET. “The family has all admitted internally, and now publicly — with Olivia speaking out on Red Table Talk — that they were absolutely in the wrong. The whole situation ended up being more horrifying than they could have ever anticipated. They are so remorseful and are determined to make things right.”

The source goes on to say that there was a huge strain on the girls’ relationship with their mother but slowly but surely they are working on making things better.

“There was a point in time that they weren’t speaking to their parents at all, but things have gotten to a more peaceful place over time,” the source says. “Lori and Mossimo want their children to live happily and the whole family wants to put this behind them and do their best to move on, grow and succeed together and individually. They are hopeful that people, brands, companies, friends and family don’t judge them or their children as a result of their mistakes.”

