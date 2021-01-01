Man charged with attempted murder over Sydney stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a daylight confrontation allegedly resulted in a stabbing in Sydney’s west.
Emergency services were called to Myddleton Avenue in Fairfield around 5pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived they found a 63-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Police on the scene commenced an investigation into the stabbing, arresting a 25-year-old man at the scene.
The man was charged with attempted murder overnight.
Officers believe the two are known to each other.
He is set to appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.