Map: Snow, sleet, freezing rain predicted to impact Mass. on Jan. 1-2, 2021

Forecasters are warning that a weather system bringing a wintry mix to Massachusetts later on New Year’s Day could result in slippery conditions.

Northern and western parts of the state could see one to three inches of snow, which is expected to begin in the region Friday between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The meteorologists said the main concern is potential sleet and freezing rain northwest of I-95.

“Sleet and freezing rain may result in slippery travel across much of the interior for a Friday night,” the service wrote.

Meanwhile, rain is forecast along and southeast of the Boston to Providence corridor. By mid-morning Saturday, most of the precipitation should be changed over to rain, according to the service.

“A drying trend is expected by Saturday afternoon,” forecasters said.