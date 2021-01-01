Megan Thee Stallion Called ‘FAT’ After New Years Performance!! (‘Turning Into Lizzo’)

Is Megan The Stallion morphing into Lizzo? That’s what folks on social media are saying, has learned.

image shows what Megan might look like, if she grew to Lizzo’s size

Meg, one of the hottest rappers in the world, took to the stage on Thursday during the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC, and performed her hit songs Savage and Body. She also graced the stage in true super star fashion in a sparkling bodysuit with lingerie.

But Megan was noticeably more “thick” than we’re used to seeing her. In fact, she appears to have put on close to 20 pounds since the summer – and it didn’t go unnoticed.

And her new weight gain has some fans worried that Megan is on her way to becoming a big girl, like fellow female rapper Lizzo.

Here are some close up pics of what Megan looked like taken from the stage:

FIRST PIC SHOWS MEGAN PUT ON A FEW, HER BODY SUIT LOOKS EXTRA LARGE

HERE’S MEG BENDING OVER; FANS SAY HER BELLY IS POPPING OUT IN THIS PIC

And here’s video of her dancing: