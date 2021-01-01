She couldn’t stay away for too long, now could she? There are new reports that say Meghan McCain is returning to the virtual round table known as The View. The 36-year-old political television personality has been on maternity leave ever since she gave birth to her and her husband Ben Domenech’s daughter, Liberty back in September.

According to ET Online, Meghan is returning, but it will be so through Zoom. “t’s almost time…I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday!” McCain announced on Wednesday via Twitter. “Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?”

Meghan McCain Is Returning To The View

Meghan also shared a gif of when Christina Aguilera was on The Voice and said, “Mama came to play!”

Meghan will return to the talk show on Monday, Jan. 4, with guests for the week including Lil Nas X, Ken Jeong, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. She’ll reunite with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.

The blonde beauty announced her pregnancy back in March. She said that her pregnancy journey was rather “bittersweet” despite the global pandemic that has been the coronavirus.

“There’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now,” she explained on an episode of The View. “I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while.”

