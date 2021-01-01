Melbourne Renegades’ Mackenzie Harvey pulls off screamer to dismiss Sydney Thunder’s Alex Hales

Melbourne Renegades youngster Mackenzie Harvey has pulled off the most spectacular catch of the 2020-21 Big Bash League tournament.

His full-stretch dive and catch at backward point was so extraordinary that Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard compared the acrobatics to those of a star Australian goalkeeper in his prime.

“It was like (Mark) Bosnich for the Villa in his day,” Howard said.

Sydney Thunder batsman Alex Hales had been pulverising the Renegades’ attack at Metricon Stadium, blasting 45 runs off just 19 balls.

And when the Englishman connected with a Mitchell Perry full toss 3.6 overs into the Renegades’ chase, it appeared he was about to hit his 10th boundary of the night.

But Harvey’s heroics ensued.

The only blemish on the catch was the fact Perry had bowled a front-foot no-ball that wasn’t called, which again led to the BBL copping flak.

Fox Cricket commentator and Australia great Michael Hussey broke down the catch in his trademark analytical style.

“The impressive thing was he was able to get two hands to the ball, which I think would have really helped him so the ball couldn’t burst through,” Hussey said.

“A nice roll as well. As he lands, the elbows don’t hit the ground and the ball doesn’t have a chance of popping out. So great technique from Mackenzie Harvey, and he certainly helped out the young bowler there.”

Renegades captain Aaron Finch believes Harvey is the best fielder in world cricket – and his catch certainly strengthened that claim.

As Harvey’s teammates swamped him in celebration of the screamer, the look on Perry’s face was priceless.

The 20-year-old right-arm quick was on BBL debut, and the catch came off the last ball of his first over.

The first five balls of that over had conceded 22 runs: a four, two, six, four and six.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, Perry was ecstatic.

