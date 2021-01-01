Mike Leach was taking pictures with fans during huge brawl

Mike Leach made it clear after Mississippi State’s win over Tulsa on Thursday that he was not overly concerned about the massive brawl that broke out between the two teams. Apparently he had the same attitude as the mayhem was unfolding, too.

A wild fight broke out (video here) moments after Mississippi State put the finishing touches on its 28-26 win. Leach initially may not have even noticed what was happening, as the Bulldogs coach was on the opposite side of the field posing for photos with fans.