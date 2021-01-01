Mitt Romney Criticizes Flaws in Planning for U.S. Vaccine Rollout

The United States begins the new year far behind schedule in its coronavirus vaccine rollout, having distributed shots to a mere fraction of the 20 million it had hoped to reach by this , even as the nation hit a grim new milestone on New Year’s Eve: 20 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement uploaded to his website on Friday, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said it was “as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable” that “comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level and sent to the states as models.”

The statement is the strongest criticism to date of the Trump administration’s handling of the vaccine rollout from a Republican senator.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2.8 million people have received their first dose, though that number may be somewhat low because of lags in reporting. Federal officials say they do not fully understand the cause of the delays and have denied that they are to blame. Officials behind Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to fast-track vaccines, have said that their job is to ensure that vaccines are made available and get shipped out to the states. The states are then expected to carry the baton.