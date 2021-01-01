‘Modern Family’ Was 1 of the Most Popular Shows Among Wealthy People

This Emmy-Award winning series is known for its hilarious cast and lovable characters. Although it has since come to an end, Modern Family proved to be a favorite show among wealthy viewers, according to one article. Here’s what we know about this ABC comedy series.

‘Modern Family’ earned a number of Emmy Awards throughout the series’ run on ABC

Viewers first met the Dunphy-Pritchett family in 2009, when Modern Family premiered on the television network, ABC. With it came heartwarming stories about love, loss, and everything in between.

In 2014, the series earned the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while cast member Ty Burrell earned the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Since then, the actors from Modern Family appeared in other projects, including Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory and Disney Junior’s Sofia the First. Running for 11 seasons, this comedy series became a favorite of viewers worldwide, including viewers of surprising demographics.

Surprisingly, ‘Modern Family’ was one of the most popular shows among wealthy families in 2015

Sure, Jay Pritchett was a businessman and a family man, but this television family was pretty unconventional at its premiere. There’s an LGBTQ couple who even got married during the series and two immigrants who marry into the Dunphy-Pritchett clan. Even still, it gained popularity among wealthier viewers, according to one study conducted in 2015.

“Advertisers understandably pay a premium to reach affluent viewers, the theory being that those with more money will buy more … stuff,” Vulture reports. “This year, among younger viewers (ages 18–49) in homes with average incomes above $200,000 per year, series from two networks — AMC and ABC — dominate, claiming seven of the 10 top spots.”

In 2015, The Walking Dead took the top spot, while Modern Family scored second among wealthy viewers. The same website reported that the ABC comedy series made the Top 10 among white viewers, Asian-American viewers, and viewers under 35 years old.

‘Modern Family’ premiered its last episode during spring 2020

Since episodes released in 2015, fans went on a few other adventures with this extended family. Haley Dunphy had twins with her then-boyfriend, Dylan. Alex Dunphy pursued a few different research opportunities. Mitch and Cam moved out of their house with Lily and their newly adopted baby.

“Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

Some clips of Modern Family are available on YouTube, while whole seasons are available for purchase digitally and physically on Amazon.