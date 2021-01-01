Nancy Pelosi’s House Vandalized on New Year’s Day With Pig’s Head and Fake Blood

Instagram

The House Speaker’s home in San Francisco is vandalized overnight with an apparent reference to lawmakers’ failure to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.

Nancy Pelosi received a disturbing message on New Year’s day. The House Speaker’s home in San Francisco was vandalized overnight in what seemed to be an expression of disappointment over the way the government has been responding to the ongoing financial struggles of millions of Americans.

On Friday morning, January 1, the garage door of Pelosi’s house was found covered with a graffiti of black spray paint that screamed the phrases “Cancel Rent!” and “We Want Everything!”. There’s also a reference to the proposed $2,000 stimulus checks, with the “$2K” being crossed out.

The vandal(s) also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head in front of the garage. As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags. News of the vandalism and pictures of the scene spread through Twitter as some users claimed that police attempted “to stop photos of scene” and accused media of going “silent.”

“Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi’s house. Appalling. @FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring,” one person tweeted along with a photo of Pelosi’s garage door being covered with garbage bags. “I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up. Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left.”

Twitter users shared pictures of vandalism at Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources tell them that San Franciscso cops responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 A.M. It’s unclear if the 80-year-old politician was at home when the vandalism took place and if a suspect (or suspects) has been identified.

The vandalism comes as the Congress failed to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. Americans first received $1,200 as part of a COVID-19 relief deal at the start of the pandemic.

Back in December, President Donald Trump made a push for Congress to increase the checks to $2,000. Congress, however, has been unable to reach a deal for the $2,000 relief bill in recent weeks, after it was blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Speaker Pelosi publicly called out McConnell for claiming there was “no realistic path” to make it happen.

Many Americans will now receive additional $600 relief checks, instead, but the vandal(s) apparently thinks it’s not enough.